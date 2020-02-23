ColossusXT One Day Volume Reaches $2,929.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $2,929.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 75.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000547 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,863,073,158 coins and its circulating supply is 11,822,031,331 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

