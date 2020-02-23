Comerica Bank Decreases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

IJK opened at $245.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.78. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $210.19 and a 1-year high of $248.43.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

