Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,394 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.63.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $4,349,923.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,980,507.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $238.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.10. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $166.15 and a 1-year high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

