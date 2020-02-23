Comerica Bank Grows Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Comerica Bank increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $18,189,000. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $417,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 110.6% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 79,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $82.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.69. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $68.61 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.44.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.