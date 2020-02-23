Comerica Bank Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,605,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 22,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.83, for a total transaction of $8,058,470.67. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 4,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $1,458,464.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,815,891.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,679 shares of company stock valued at $38,321,248 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $403.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.65. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.