Comerica Bank Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $209.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.37. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $968,037.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,203,296.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $32,672.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,067.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,625 shares of company stock worth $2,548,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

