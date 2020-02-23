Comerica Bank Has $5.39 Million Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.15% of MGM Growth Properties worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,139,000. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $5,141,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,059,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,798,000 after purchasing an additional 127,542 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 99,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 562,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGP opened at $34.16 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

