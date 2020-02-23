Comerica Bank Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $812,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $85.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.95. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.27.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

