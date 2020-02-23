Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 154,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 325.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 291,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after purchasing an additional 223,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.88.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4811 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.