Comerica Bank Purchases 11,585 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,752 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 492,028 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Copart by 400.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 431,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,213,000 after purchasing an additional 345,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Copart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,613,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,357,000 after purchasing an additional 303,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Copart by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,729,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.15 and a 52-week high of $104.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average of $86.91.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

