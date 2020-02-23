Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $103.14 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $141.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

