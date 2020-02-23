Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Five Below worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Five Below by 8.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,185,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 8.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,065,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

In other Five Below news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $115.65 on Friday. Five Below Inc has a 1 year low of $95.52 and a 1 year high of $148.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.