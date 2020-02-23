Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% in the third quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $862.61.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,656,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total transaction of $3,717,766.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,393,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,674,801 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMG opened at $920.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $594.15 and a 52-week high of $940.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $878.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $826.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

