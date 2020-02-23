Comerica Bank Sells 2,654 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Edison International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,110,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,061,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,106 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Edison International by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,900,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,721,000 after acquiring an additional 879,793 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Edison International by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,727,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,955 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,352,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Edison International by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,194,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,476,000 after acquiring an additional 965,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX opened at $77.57 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $73.00 price target on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.90.

Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

