Comerica Bank Sells 3,036 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,332 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in State Street by 63.0% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,988 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 868.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,954 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,387,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,803,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $354,957.62. Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $539,601.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,445.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,220 shares of company stock worth $1,082,259 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on STT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on State Street from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

