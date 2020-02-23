Comerica Bank Sells 3,621 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.14% of KBR worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in KBR by 53.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 192,067 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at about $3,332,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in KBR by 15.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in KBR by 55.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. KBR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

NYSE:KBR opened at $31.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. KBR’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

