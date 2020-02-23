Comerica Bank Trims Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,225 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 526.8% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,260,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,793,000 after buying an additional 1,059,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,430,000 after buying an additional 748,756 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,064.5% in the third quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 722,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,728,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 95.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 407,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after buying an additional 198,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,079,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,923,000 after buying an additional 197,126 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.19.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

