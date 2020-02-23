Comerica Bank Trims Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 15.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 58,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the third quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 41.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 92,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after buying an additional 27,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $120.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.12 and a 200 day moving average of $113.24. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $129.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 22.95%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at $25,581,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $415,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,480 shares of company stock worth $9,201,397. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

