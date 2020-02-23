Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in W W Grainger by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 30,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,254 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,735,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Dundas Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 54,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W W Grainger stock opened at $303.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $255.09 and a twelve month high of $346.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.31%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. G.Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.82.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

