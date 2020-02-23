CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Position Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 763.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,470 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of CommVault Systems worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 2,088.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

CommVault Systems stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average is $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.71, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.