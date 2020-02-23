Comparing GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) and Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) and Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GRIFOLS S A/S and Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GRIFOLS S A/S $5.30 billion 3.33 $704.63 million $1.17 21.91 Adamas Pharmaceuticals $34.05 million 4.74 -$131.00 million ($4.87) -1.19

GRIFOLS S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Adamas Pharmaceuticals. Adamas Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GRIFOLS S A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GRIFOLS S A/S and Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GRIFOLS S A/S 11.12% 13.58% 5.04% Adamas Pharmaceuticals -215.09% -205.30% -52.94%

Risk and Volatility

GRIFOLS S A/S has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of GRIFOLS S A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GRIFOLS S A/S and Adamas Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GRIFOLS S A/S 0 0 5 0 3.00 Adamas Pharmaceuticals 2 3 5 0 2.30

GRIFOLS S A/S currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.21%. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 170.58%. Given Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adamas Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than GRIFOLS S A/S.

Summary

GRIFOLS S A/S beats Adamas Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, S.A., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products. It offers plasma products, such as intravenous immune globulin, Factor VIII, alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, and albumin; and intramuscular immunoglobulins, antithrombin III, Factor IX, and plasma thromboplastin components. The Diagnostic segment focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing in vitro diagnostics products, including analytical instruments, reagents, software, and related products for use in clinical and blood bank laboratories. It serves blood donation centers, clinical analysis laboratories, and hospital immunohematology services. The Hospital segment offers products used by hospitals, as well as parenteral solutions and enteral nutritional fluids. The Bio Supplies segment provides biological products for non-therapeutic uses. The Others segment renders manufacturing services to third party companies. The company also provides infusion solutions, nutrition products, and medical devices for use in hospitals and clinics; and engineering services. Its products and services are used by healthcare providers to diagnose and treat patients with hemophilia, immune deficiencies, infectious diseases, and other medical conditions. The company serves hospitals and clinics, group purchasing organizations, governments, and other distributors through sales representatives, marketing partners, and third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications. It is also developing ADS-5102 that is in Phase III clinical study to treat walking impairment in patients with multiple sclerosis and other indications; and ADS-4101, which has completed two Phase I studies for treating partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. In addition, the company offers Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe dementia of an Alzheimer's type. The company was formerly known as NeuroMolecular Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2007. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

