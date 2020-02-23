Comparing Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) & Avidbank (NASDAQ:AVBH)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) and Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and Avidbank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peapack-Gladstone Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.06%. Given Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Peapack-Gladstone Financial is more favorable than Avidbank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Avidbank shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Avidbank has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Peapack-Gladstone Financial and Avidbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peapack-Gladstone Financial 20.15% 9.68% 0.98% Avidbank 23.48% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peapack-Gladstone Financial and Avidbank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peapack-Gladstone Financial $235.37 million 2.51 $47.43 million $2.44 12.70 Avidbank $54.76 million 2.74 $12.86 million N/A N/A

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank.

Summary

Peapack-Gladstone Financial beats Avidbank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; and other financial planning, tax preparation, and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 24 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. Its private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the San Mateo, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking account, money market account, saving account, and certificates of deposit. Its personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking offers working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending offers permanent loans and bridge financing products. The company provides financing solutions, such as technology and asset-based lending, and sponsor finance. The company also offers construction lending products, including land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, construction spec SFD, owner-occupied SFD, condominiums, subdivision, unsecured business lines, real estate bridge loans, and RLOC – real estate secured loans. In addition, it provides various services, such as automated clearing house payments and collections, bill pay, wire transfer, lockbox, merchant, remote deposit capture, ATM/debit cards, credit cards, business courier, cash management, and notary services. Avidbank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

