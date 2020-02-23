Comparing PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) and PUYI INC/ADR (NYSE:PUYI)

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) and PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.1% of PJT Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of PUYI INC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of PJT Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PJT Partners and PUYI INC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners 4.12% 18.93% 12.19% PUYI INC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PJT Partners and PUYI INC/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners $717.64 million 1.67 $29.56 million $2.41 21.47 PUYI INC/ADR $29.60 million 11.36 $7.80 million N/A N/A

PJT Partners has higher revenue and earnings than PUYI INC/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PJT Partners and PUYI INC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67 PUYI INC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

PJT Partners presently has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.21%. Given PJT Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PJT Partners is more favorable than PUYI INC/ADR.

Summary

PJT Partners beats PUYI INC/ADR on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc., an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for various investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory groups. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About PUYI INC/ADR

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

