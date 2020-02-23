Comparing Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) & Lomiko Metals (NYSE:LMRMF)

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rio Tinto and Lomiko Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto 5 13 4 0 1.95 Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rio Tinto presently has a consensus price target of $1,404.08, indicating a potential upside of 2,470.63%. Lomiko Metals has a consensus price target of $0.11, indicating a potential upside of 259.48%. Given Rio Tinto’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Rio Tinto is more favorable than Lomiko Metals.

Volatility and Risk

Rio Tinto has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Rio Tinto shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rio Tinto and Lomiko Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto $40.52 billion 1.71 $13.64 billion $5.07 10.77 Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$1.33 million N/A N/A

Rio Tinto has higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Rio Tinto and Lomiko Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto N/A N/A N/A Lomiko Metals N/A -43.46% -40.48%

Summary

Rio Tinto beats Lomiko Metals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum. Rio Tinto Group is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec. It also holds a 40% interest in the La Loutre graphite property covering an area of approximately 2,508.97 hectares located in southern Québec; and 80% interest in the Lac-des-Iles property covering an area of approximately 5,601.30 hectares situated in Québec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

