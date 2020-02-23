Consensus (SEN) Market Cap Hits $967,145.00

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Consensus token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00047945 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00065999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001027 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,828.89 or 1.00385560 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000930 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00075653 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000438 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

