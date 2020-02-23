Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,015 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison makes up about 3.2% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tobam owned 0.17% of Consolidated Edison worth $51,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ED. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

NYSE:ED traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.18. 3,976,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,583. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.42 and a one year high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

