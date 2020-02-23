Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $17.59 on Friday. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.42 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,236,083.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. SunTx Capital Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,323,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 7,584.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,205 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 2,471,005.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 988,402 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,491,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. 37.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.