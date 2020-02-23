ContentBox (BOX) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.41 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $105,887.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, DDEX, Bilaxy and UEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008918 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011456 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000560 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bilaxy, UEX, CPDAX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

