Contents Protocol Trading Down 19.3% Over Last Week (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Contents Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Contents Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and $235,414.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00047597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00492153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $645.65 or 0.06600240 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00065719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00027618 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005090 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

About Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol (CPT) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,194,487,768 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/contents-protocol. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur. Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io.

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contents Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

