Contrasting Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Cree has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cree and Amkor Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cree $1.08 billion 4.74 -$375.10 million $0.36 131.64 Amkor Technology $4.05 billion 0.73 $120.89 million $0.56 22.00

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Cree. Amkor Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Cree shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Cree shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.6% of Amkor Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cree and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cree -44.86% -2.00% -1.44% Amkor Technology 2.98% 7.21% 2.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cree and Amkor Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cree 3 8 3 0 2.00 Amkor Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cree presently has a consensus price target of $53.07, suggesting a potential upside of 11.99%. Amkor Technology has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.58%. Given Cree’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cree is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats Cree on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications. It also provides SiC power device products, including SiC Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), power modules, and gate driver boards for electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, this segment offers gallium nitride (GaN) die, high-electron mobility transistors (HEMTs), monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs), and laterally diffused MOSFET (LDMOS) power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications; and custom die manufacturing services for GaN HEMTs and MMICs. The LED Products segment provides blue and green LED chip products for video screens, gaming displays, function indicator lights and automotive backlights, headlamps, and directional indicators. It also offers XLamp LED components and LED modules for lighting applications; and surface mount and through-hole packaged LED products for video, signage, general illumination, transportation, gaming, and specialty lighting applications. The Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and lamps for to distributors, retailers, and customers for offices, retail spaces, restaurants, hospitality, schools, universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting, parking structures, and other applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. Its packages employ wirebond, flip chip, copper clip, and other interconnect technologies. The company also provides semiconductor testing services, such as wafer and final test services; flip chip scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip chip ball grid array products for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, and specialty silicon; Wafer-level fan-out packages used in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology that replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

