Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Loews Corp boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 8,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. Cooper-Standard has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.22.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

