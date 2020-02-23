Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Copart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,613,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,357,000 after acquiring an additional 303,938 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Copart by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,729,000 after acquiring an additional 196,523 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 693,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,189,000 after acquiring an additional 492,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of Copart stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,057,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,802. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.91. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.15 and a 12-month high of $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.