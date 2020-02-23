Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.2% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $313.05 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.50 and a one year high of $327.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,401.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Macquarie lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 17th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

