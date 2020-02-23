Cortex (CTXC) Market Cap Reaches $22.68 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Cortex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0907 or 0.00000919 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, CoinEx, BitForex and DragonEX. Cortex has a total market cap of $22.68 million and $5.87 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.98 or 0.02936965 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00230174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00042938 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00143259 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002799 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, CoinBene, BitForex, DEx.top, DDEX, OKEx, Ethfinex, CoinEx, Bithumb, DragonEX, CoinTiger and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

