CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,504 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of CorVel worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 222,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

In other news, Director R Judd Jessup sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $270,894.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,870.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $82,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,086 shares of company stock worth $920,525 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.63. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.43 and a fifty-two week high of $96.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 7.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRVL shares. ValuEngine raised CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.