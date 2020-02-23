Cosmos Price Hits $4.69 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Cosmos has a total market cap of $894.00 million and approximately $260.81 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $4.69 or 0.00047945 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone, GDAC, Hotbit and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00065999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001027 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,828.89 or 1.00385560 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000930 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00075653 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000438 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, GDAC and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

