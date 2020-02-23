Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,750 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $321.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $143.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.83.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

