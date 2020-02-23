COTI (COTI) Price Up 41.2% Over Last Week

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, COTI has traded up 41.2% against the dollar. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a market cap of $9.16 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.43 or 0.02991492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00231816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00042697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00143795 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002765 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 305,658,854 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official website is coti.io. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork.

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

