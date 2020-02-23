Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) Holdings Cut by Tobam

Tobam decreased its stake in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,103 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned approximately 0.17% of Cott worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cott during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cott during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cott by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Cott by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 20,494 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Cott by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,302,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period.

Get Cott alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on COT. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cott in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC cut shares of Cott from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.54 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NYSE COT traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.88. 2,297,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,559. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 794.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Cott Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

Cott Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Cott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.