Counterparty Price Tops $1.88 on Major Exchanges (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Counterparty coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.88 or 0.00019053 BTC on exchanges including Zaif, Poloniex, Bittrex and Tux Exchange. Over the last week, Counterparty has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Counterparty has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and $5.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,875.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.01 or 0.04004199 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00761112 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000362 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000185 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Counterparty

Counterparty (CRYPTO:XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,385 coins. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Poloniex, Tux Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

