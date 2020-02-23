Covesting (COV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,609.00

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Covesting has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Covesting token can now be bought for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. Covesting has a market capitalization of $893,235.00 and approximately $9,609.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Covesting Profile

Covesting’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

