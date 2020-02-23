CPChain (CPC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $98,323.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One CPChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Kucoin and IDEX. CPChain has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $98,323.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.30 or 0.01086099 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00023437 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003227 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000883 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.