Cream Price Up 25.1% Over Last Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, Cream has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $31,421.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.20 or 0.01086447 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00048938 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00023185 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00219330 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007864 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00065588 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

