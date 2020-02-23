CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Reaches $0.0000

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. CREDIT has a market cap of $172,041.00 and $101,582.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex. In the last week, CREDIT has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00047496 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000416 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

