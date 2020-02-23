Credits (CS) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.65 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Credits has a total market capitalization of $9.65 million and approximately $249,293.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0519 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges including WazirX, CoinBene, LBank and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00043664 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, Gate.io, CoinBene, LBank, Tidex, Kucoin, WazirX and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

