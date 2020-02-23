Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Financial Analysis

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Crispr Therapeutics and INmune Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crispr Therapeutics 23.09% 11.74% 9.62% INmune Bio N/A -31.84% -30.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crispr Therapeutics and INmune Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crispr Therapeutics $289.59 million 11.14 $66.86 million $1.17 45.32 INmune Bio N/A N/A -$12.44 million N/A N/A

Crispr Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than INmune Bio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and INmune Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crispr Therapeutics 0 1 13 0 2.93 INmune Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Crispr Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $80.41, indicating a potential upside of 51.63%. INmune Bio has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 136.48%. Given INmune Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than Crispr Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.3% of Crispr Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Crispr Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.7% of INmune Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crispr Therapeutics beats INmune Bio on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells. The company is also developing CTX110, a donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T therapy targeting cluster of differentiation 19 positive malignancies. In addition, it is developing allogeneic CAR-T programs targeting B-Cell maturation antigen and CD70; CTX120, a CAR-T cell product candidate for the treatment of multiple myeloma; CTX130 for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; programs to treat Hurler Syndrome and severe combined immunodeficiency disease, as well as glycogen storage disease Ia; and programs targeting diseases, such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and cystic fibrosis. It has a collaboration agreements with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use various therapeutics; and StrideBio LLC to develop adeno-associated viral capsids. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics for developing neoantigen-based therapeutic vaccines and T cell therapies; Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop T cell therapies for cancer; ViaCyte, Inc. for designing, developing, and commercializing gene-edited allogeneic stem cell therapies for the treatment of diabetes; and ProBioGen AG to develop novel in vivo delivery modalities for CRISPR/Cas9. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

