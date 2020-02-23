Critical Analysis: American Tower (NYSE:AMT) versus Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

American Tower has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simon Property Group has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Tower and Simon Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 20.58% 27.12% 4.26% Simon Property Group 36.52% 65.24% 6.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of American Tower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of American Tower shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Tower and Simon Property Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $7.44 billion 14.71 $1.24 billion $7.99 30.91 Simon Property Group $5.76 billion 7.92 $2.10 billion $12.04 11.81

Simon Property Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Tower. Simon Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Tower and Simon Property Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 0 9 6 0 2.40 Simon Property Group 1 8 4 0 2.23

American Tower currently has a consensus price target of $226.46, indicating a potential downside of 8.32%. Simon Property Group has a consensus price target of $167.77, indicating a potential upside of 17.94%. Given Simon Property Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Simon Property Group is more favorable than American Tower.

Dividends

American Tower pays an annual dividend of $4.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $8.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. American Tower pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simon Property Group pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Tower has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Simon Property Group has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Simon Property Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats American Tower on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

