Critical Comparison: SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) vs. NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) and NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR and NIPPON YUSEN KA/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR 3.14% 11.46% 5.90% NIPPON YUSEN KA/S -1.33% 0.14% 0.04%

Dividends

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $2.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. NIPPON YUSEN KA/S pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of NIPPON YUSEN KA/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR and NIPPON YUSEN KA/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00 NIPPON YUSEN KA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIPPON YUSEN KA/S has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR and NIPPON YUSEN KA/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR $35.16 billion 0.61 $1.61 billion $20.88 8.37 NIPPON YUSEN KA/S $16.50 billion 0.16 -$400.95 million N/A N/A

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than NIPPON YUSEN KA/S.

Summary

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR beats NIPPON YUSEN KA/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

About NIPPON YUSEN KA/S

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides ocean, land, and air transportation services worldwide. It operates through Global Logistics, Bulk Shipping, and Others segments. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services. It is also involved in the bulk shipping business comprising car transportation, car terminals development, and inland transportation networks construction; dry bulk transportation of freight that include iron ore, coal, and wood-chips; liquid transportation activities, which comprise crude oil, petroleum products, chemicals, and liquefied natural gas for petroleum, petrochemical, and energy companies; and upstream areas of the supply chain for oil and natural gas. In addition, the company operates Asuka II, a luxury cruise ship; and manages commercial and residential buildings, as well as researches and develops transport systems. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

