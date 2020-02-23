Critical Survey: Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) versus PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI)

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) and PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Monroe Capital and PUYI INC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monroe Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00 PUYI INC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Monroe Capital presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.76%. Given Monroe Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Monroe Capital is more favorable than PUYI INC/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Monroe Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of PUYI INC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Monroe Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monroe Capital and PUYI INC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monroe Capital $58.38 million 3.94 $5.85 million $1.57 7.16 PUYI INC/ADR $29.60 million 11.36 $7.80 million N/A N/A

PUYI INC/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Monroe Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Monroe Capital and PUYI INC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monroe Capital 24.99% 11.38% 4.54% PUYI INC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Monroe Capital beats PUYI INC/ADR on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund focuses on companies with a maximum of $25 million in EBITDA per year.

PUYI INC/ADR Company Profile

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

