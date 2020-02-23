Crown Market Cap Reaches $1.94 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Crown has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $881.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0806 or 0.00000813 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, YoBit and Braziliex. During the last week, Crown has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,923.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.17 or 0.04063857 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.66 or 0.00759672 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018450 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000373 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000182 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,099,869 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official website is crown.tech. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Braziliex, LiteBit.eu, C-CEX, Bittrex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.